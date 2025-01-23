Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Thomas Kean Sold Over $1K In Pernod Ricard Stock

Records from January 22, 2025 indicate that Representative Thomas Kean of New Jersey made a sale of Pernod Ricard PRNDY, valued between $1,001 and $15,000, with the transaction dated January 22, 2025 and filed in January.

As of now, Pernod Ricard shares are trading up 0.14% at $21.96.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Thomas Kean conducted 68 trades, totaling more than $320 thousand. The largest of these were in Aon and Johnson & Johnson stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Liberty Global LBTYK : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Canadian Pacific Kansas CP : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Pernod Ricard PRNDY : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Thomas Kean's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Canadian Pacific Kansas CP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-27 Pernod Ricard PRNDY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2024-12-27 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2024-12-19 Abbott Laboratories ABT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-16 Franklin Resources BEN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2024-12-16

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.