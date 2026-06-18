Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2026

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Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $45.39 billion.
• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $18.75 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
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