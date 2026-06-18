Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $45.39 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $18.75 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.