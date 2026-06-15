Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.26 million.

• Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.36 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $112.97 million.

• Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $110.21 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.20 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $77.50 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $79.75 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $578.28 million.

• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $124.36 million.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $19.67 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.