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earnings image
May 18, 2026 7:11 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.53 million.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $406.07 million.

• OS Therapies (AMEX:OSTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $242 thousand.

• Ryanair Hldgs (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $908.74 million.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sachem Capital (AMEX:SACH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.43 million.

• ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $337.60 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $952.60 million.

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.05 million.

• Fatpipe (NASDAQ:FATN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.80 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $81.58 million.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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