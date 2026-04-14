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April 14, 2026 7:11 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $72.19 million.

• New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $21.42 million.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.49 per share on revenue of $48.77 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $21.77 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $23.54 billion.

• Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $33.71 million.

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $11.67 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion.

• SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $20.47 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $23.64 billion.

• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $23.70 million.

• Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $82.45 million.

• Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.37 million.

• Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $32.00 million.

• Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.46 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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