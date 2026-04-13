Earnings Scheduled For April 13, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $16.37 per share on revenue of $16.95 billion.
• Pineapple Financial (AMEX:PAPL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $175.35 million.
• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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