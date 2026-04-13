Earnings Scheduled For April 13, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $16.37 per share on revenue of $16.95 billion.

• Pineapple Financial (AMEX:PAPL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $175.35 million.

• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.