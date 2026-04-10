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earnings image
April 10, 2026 7:11 AM 30 seconds read

Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $137.37 million.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $358.27 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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