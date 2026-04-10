Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $137.37 million.
• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $358.27 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.