Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $168.66 million.
• AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $34.56 million.
• Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.
• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $77.01 million.
• Acuity (NYSE:AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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