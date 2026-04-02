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earnings image
April 2, 2026 7:11 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $168.66 million.

• AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $34.56 million.

• Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $77.01 million.

• Acuity (NYSE:AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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