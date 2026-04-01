Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
earnings image
April 1, 2026 7:11 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $203.15 million.

• Amaze Holdings (AMEX:AMZE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $932.80 million.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $614.85 million.

• Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $642.48 million.

• Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.11 million.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.61 million.

• Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $336.34 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved