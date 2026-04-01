Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $203.15 million.
• Amaze Holdings (AMEX:AMZE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.
• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $932.80 million.
• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $614.85 million.
• Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $642.48 million.
• Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.
• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.11 million.
• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.61 million.
• Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $336.34 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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