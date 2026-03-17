Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $417.71 million.

• Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $82.43 million.

• Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.22 million.

• PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $227.42 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.84 million.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $391.73 million.

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $253.09 million.

• Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $486.06 million.

• Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $332.83 million.

• Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $155.38 million.

• Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $58.93 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $106 thousand.

• Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.44 million.

• Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.01 million.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $127.15 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $9.91 million.

• Bobs Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $648.14 million.

• Qfin Holdings (NASDAQ:QFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $628.45 million.

• Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.57 million.

• Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $414.65 million.

• Fold Holdings (NASDAQ:FLD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $9.81 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $92.09 million.

• Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kestra Medical Techs (NASDAQ:KMTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $22.93 million.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $858 thousand.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $828.21 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $152.70 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.