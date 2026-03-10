earnings image
Earnings Summary: Pangaea Logistics Solns Q4

The Q4 earnings report for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) was released on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 05:38 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Pangaea Logistics Solns missed estimated earnings by -23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $36.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.14 in the last quarter, resulting in a 18.05% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Pangaea Logistics Solns's past performance:

