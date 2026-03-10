Insights into IDT Q2 Earnings

IDT (NYSE:IDT) released its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

IDT beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was up $17.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for IDT visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.