Commercial Vehicle Group Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 04:35 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Commercial Vehicle Group missed estimated earnings by -20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $8.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Commercial Vehicle Group's past performance:
