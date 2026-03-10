Commercial Vehicle Group Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group missed estimated earnings by -20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $8.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Commercial Vehicle Group's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Commercial Vehicle Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.