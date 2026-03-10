Earnings Outlook For KLX Energy Services Hldgs

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-03-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KLX Energy Services Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.80.

The announcement from KLX Energy Services Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.32% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at KLX Energy Services Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of KLX Energy Services Hldgs Shares

Shares of KLX Energy Services Hldgs were trading at $2.66 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

