Earnings Outlook For Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-03-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.56.

Anticipation surrounds Verrica Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.10, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verrica Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Verrica Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals were trading at $5.68 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

