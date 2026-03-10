A Glimpse of Stoneridge's Earnings Potential

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-03-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stoneridge to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits Stoneridge's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 16.28% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stoneridge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Stoneridge's Stock

Shares of Stoneridge were trading at $7.61 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Delving into Stoneridge's Background

Stoneridge's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stoneridge's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stoneridge's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stoneridge's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoneridge's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Stoneridge adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

