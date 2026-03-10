A Look Ahead: OppFi's Earnings Forecast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-03-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect OppFi to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Investors in OppFi are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.23% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at OppFi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking OppFi's Stock Performance

Shares of OppFi were trading at $9.13 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

