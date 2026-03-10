Earnings Outlook For Biote

Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-03-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Biote to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits Biote's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 3.07% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Biote's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Biote's Stock Performance

Shares of Biote were trading at $1.79 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Biote visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.