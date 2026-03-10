Examining the Future: Fossil Group's Earnings Outlook

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-03-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Fossil Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Fossil Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.27, leading to a 9.29% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fossil Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Fossil Group Shares

Shares of Fossil Group were trading at $3.99 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 225.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Fossil Group Better

Fossil Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fossil Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.12% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Fossil Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -30.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, Fossil Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Fossil Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.