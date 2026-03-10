earnings image
March 10, 2026 6:48 AM 1 min read

BioNTech: Q4 Earnings Insights

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

BioNTech beat estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was down $214.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioNTech's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for BioNTech visit their earnings calendar here.

