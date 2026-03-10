earnings image
March 10, 2026 6:38 AM 1 min read

NIO Q4 Earnings Summary & Key Takeaways

NIO (NYSE:NIO) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

NIO beat estimated earnings by 180.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $2.25 billion from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NIO's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for NIO visit their earnings calendar here.

