Auna (NYSE:AUNA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-03-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Auna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits Auna's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.07% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Auna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Auna's Stock Performance

Shares of Auna were trading at $4.83 as of March 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Auna

Breaking Down Auna's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Auna faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.37% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Auna's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Auna's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Auna's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, Auna adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

