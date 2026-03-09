Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) announced its Q4 earnings on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:09 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Dianthus Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -41.58%, reporting an EPS of $-1.43 versus an estimate of $-1.01.
Revenue was down $1.04 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 8.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Dianthus Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.88
|-0.86
|-0.71
|-0.85
|EPS Actual
|-0.97
|-0.88
|-0.82
|-0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|578K
|1.01M
|806K
|859K
|Revenue Actual
|396K
|193K
|1.16M
|1.32M
