Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) announced its Q4 earnings on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:09 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Dianthus Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -41.58%, reporting an EPS of $-1.43 versus an estimate of $-1.01.

Revenue was down $1.04 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 8.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Dianthus Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.88 -0.86 -0.71 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.97 -0.88 -0.82 -0.81 Revenue Estimate 578K 1.01M 806K 859K Revenue Actual 396K 193K 1.16M 1.32M

