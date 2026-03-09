ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46.

Revenue was down $58.51 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.24% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at ARS Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.47 -0.36 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.52 -0.46 -0.35 0.48 Revenue Estimate 28.60M 14.31M 7.48M 15.90M Revenue Actual 32.50M 15.72M 7.97M 86.60M

To track all earnings releases for ARS Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.