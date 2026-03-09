ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ARS Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46.
Revenue was down $58.51 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.24% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at ARS Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.36
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.52
|-0.46
|-0.35
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|28.60M
|14.31M
|7.48M
|15.90M
|Revenue Actual
|32.50M
|15.72M
|7.97M
|86.60M
To track all earnings releases for ARS Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.