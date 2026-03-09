The earnings results for Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) for Q4 were made public on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Nayax beat estimated earnings by 43.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.359 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $30.45 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.13, resulting in a 2.04% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Nayax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.220
|0.100
|-0.030
|0.050
|EPS Actual
|0.092
|0.308
|0.192
|0.044
|Revenue Estimate
|109.84M
|98.54M
|85.08M
|91.89M
|Revenue Actual
|104.28M
|95.59M
|81.11M
|89.00M
