The earnings results for Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) for Q4 were made public on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Nayax beat estimated earnings by 43.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.359 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $30.45 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.13, resulting in a 2.04% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Nayax's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.220 0.100 -0.030 0.050 EPS Actual 0.092 0.308 0.192 0.044 Revenue Estimate 109.84M 98.54M 85.08M 91.89M Revenue Actual 104.28M 95.59M 81.11M 89.00M

