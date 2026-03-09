FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its Q1 earnings on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

FuelCell Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.93.

Revenue was up $11.53 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, leading to a 13.49% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -1.01 -1.61 -1.38 -1.35 EPS Actual -0.83 -0.95 -1.79 -1.42 Revenue Estimate 47.49M 46.53M 32.42M 33.49M Revenue Actual 55.02M 46.74M 37.41M 19.00M

