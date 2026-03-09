FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its Q1 earnings on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
FuelCell Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.93.
Revenue was up $11.53 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, leading to a 13.49% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|-1.01
|-1.61
|-1.38
|-1.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.83
|-0.95
|-1.79
|-1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|47.49M
|46.53M
|32.42M
|33.49M
|Revenue Actual
|55.02M
|46.74M
|37.41M
|19.00M
