Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $5.86 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 5.56% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Editas Medicine's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.39 -0.59 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.63 -0.43 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 3.61M 1.42M 706K 32.23M Revenue Actual 7.54M 3.58M 4.66M 30.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.