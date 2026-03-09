Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $5.86 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 5.56% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Editas Medicine's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-0.59
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.63
|-0.43
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|3.61M
|1.42M
|706K
|32.23M
|Revenue Actual
|7.54M
|3.58M
|4.66M
|30.60M
To track all earnings releases for Editas Medicine visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.