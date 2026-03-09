3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
3D Sys missed estimated earnings by -30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $4.75 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.76% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.21
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|92.85M
|96.77M
|99.46M
|115.17M
|Revenue Actual
|91.25M
|94.84M
|94.54M
|111.02M
