3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

3D Sys missed estimated earnings by -30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $4.75 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.76% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.16 -0.14 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.07 -0.21 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 92.85M 96.77M 99.46M 115.17M Revenue Actual 91.25M 94.84M 94.54M 111.02M

