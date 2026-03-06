The Q4 earnings report for Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was released on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 0.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.74 versus an estimate of $3.73.

Revenue was up $53.99 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.77% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 0.86 -1.25 -2.09 3.31 EPS Actual 0.79 -1.14 -2.05 3.26 Revenue Estimate 618.39M 532.19M 465.30M 784.83M Revenue Actual 616.22M 545.97M 473.97M 745.95M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Genesco management provided guidance for FY 2027, expecting earnings between $1.9 and $2.3 per share.

