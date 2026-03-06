The Q4 earnings report for Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was released on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Genesco beat estimated earnings by 0.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.74 versus an estimate of $3.73.
Revenue was up $53.99 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.77% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|-1.25
|-2.09
|3.31
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|-1.14
|-2.05
|3.26
|Revenue Estimate
|618.39M
|532.19M
|465.30M
|784.83M
|Revenue Actual
|616.22M
|545.97M
|473.97M
|745.95M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Genesco management provided guidance for FY 2027, expecting earnings between $1.9 and $2.3 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Genesco visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.