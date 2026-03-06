Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $172.92 million.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $787.74 million.

• Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $552.04 million.

• Embraer (NYSE:EMBJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $591.59 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

