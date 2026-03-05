OFS Credit Co (NASDAQ:OCCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

OFS Credit Co beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $921 thousand from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, resulting in a 0.82% drop change in the share price the following day.

