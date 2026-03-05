The earnings results for Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:29 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Monroe Cap beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $5.86 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 4.49% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Monroe Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.22 0.27 0.27 EPS Actual 0.09 0.15 0.19 0.28 Revenue Estimate 8.84M 12.21M 13.76M 14.99M Revenue Actual 8.21M 9.87M 11.64M 14.02M

