The earnings results for Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:29 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Monroe Cap beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was down $5.86 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 4.49% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Monroe Cap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.22
|0.27
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.15
|0.19
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|8.84M
|12.21M
|13.76M
|14.99M
|Revenue Actual
|8.21M
|9.87M
|11.64M
|14.02M
