Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Nutex Health missed estimated earnings by -71.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $5.56.

Revenue was down $105.94 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.81 which was followed by a 26.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nutex Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.95 1.95 3.90 -0.12 EPS Actual 7.76 -2.95 2.56 11.12 Revenue Estimate 213.81M 213.81M 134.24M 81.13M Revenue Actual 267.80M 243.99M 211.79M 257.62M

