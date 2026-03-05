Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Nutex Health missed estimated earnings by -71.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $5.56.
Revenue was down $105.94 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.81 which was followed by a 26.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nutex Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.95
|3.90
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|7.76
|-2.95
|2.56
|11.12
|Revenue Estimate
|213.81M
|213.81M
|134.24M
|81.13M
|Revenue Actual
|267.80M
|243.99M
|211.79M
|257.62M
To track all earnings releases for Nutex Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.