OFS Credit Co (NASDAQ:OCCI) released its Q1 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

OFS Credit Co beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $921 thousand from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.82% drop share price change the next day.

