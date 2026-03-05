One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
One Liberty Properties beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $885 thousand from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.14, resulting in a 2.69% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at One Liberty Properties's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.25
|0.48
|0.5
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.49
|0.48
|0.5
|Revenue Estimate
|24.18M
|25.00M
|23.04M
|22.97M
|Revenue Actual
|23.71M
|24.48M
|24.17M
|23.86M
