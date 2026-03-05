One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

One Liberty Properties beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $885 thousand from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.14, resulting in a 2.69% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at One Liberty Properties's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.25 0.48 0.5 EPS Actual 0.46 0.49 0.48 0.5 Revenue Estimate 24.18M 25.00M 23.04M 22.97M Revenue Actual 23.71M 24.48M 24.17M 23.86M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for One Liberty Properties visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.