The earnings results for Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:28 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Allient beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $21.34 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.59% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Allient's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.48
|0.34
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.57
|0.46
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|134.40M
|132.81M
|125.00M
|119.71M
|Revenue Actual
|138.74M
|139.58M
|132.80M
|122.01M
