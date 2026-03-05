Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $1.80 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 7.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Profound Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.41
|-0.28
|-0.3
|EPS Actual
|-0.26
|-0.52
|-0.36
|-0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|7.08M
|4.02M
|4.78M
|4.20M
|Revenue Actual
|5.29M
|2.21M
|2.62M
|4.18M
To track all earnings releases for Profound Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.