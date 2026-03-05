The earnings results for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:19 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources missed estimated earnings by -90.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was down $822 thousand from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.63% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Granite Ridge Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.13 0.19 0.13 EPS Actual 0.09 0.11 0.22 0.17 Revenue Estimate 120.89M 108.19M 115.96M 100.01M Revenue Actual 112.67M 109.22M 122.93M 106.31M

