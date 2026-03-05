The earnings results for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:19 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Granite Ridge Resources missed estimated earnings by -90.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was down $822 thousand from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.63% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Granite Ridge Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.13
|0.19
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.11
|0.22
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|120.89M
|108.19M
|115.96M
|100.01M
|Revenue Actual
|112.67M
|109.22M
|122.93M
|106.31M
