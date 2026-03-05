Information Services Gr (NASDAQ:III) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Information Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $3.44 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.64% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Information Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|60.95M
|59.98M
|58.56M
|57.62M
|Revenue Actual
|62.36M
|61.56M
|59.58M
|57.78M
To track all earnings releases for Information Services Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
