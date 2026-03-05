Information Services Gr (NASDAQ:III) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Information Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $3.44 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.64% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Information Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.06 Revenue Estimate 60.95M 59.98M 58.56M 57.62M Revenue Actual 62.36M 61.56M 59.58M 57.78M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.