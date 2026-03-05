Drilling Tools Intl (NASDAQ:DTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Drilling Tools Intl beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $1.34 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Drilling Tools Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.04 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.02 0.02 0.02 Revenue Estimate 35.90M 39.84M 38.53M 38.99M Revenue Actual 38.82M 39.42M 42.88M 39.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.