Drilling Tools Intl (NASDAQ:DTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Drilling Tools Intl beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was down $1.34 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Drilling Tools Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|35.90M
|39.84M
|38.53M
|38.99M
|Revenue Actual
|38.82M
|39.42M
|42.88M
|39.85M
To track all earnings releases for Drilling Tools Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.