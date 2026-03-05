The Q4 earnings report for Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Kingstone Companies beat estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $13.50 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, resulting in a 0.13% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Kingstone Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.55
|0
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.75
|0.17
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|47.20M
|47.60M
|41.70M
|43.30M
|Revenue Actual
|47.92M
|46.22M
|43.52M
|35.97M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Kingstone Companies management provided guidance for Q4 2025, expecting earnings between $1.03 and $1.08 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Kingstone Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.