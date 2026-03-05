The Q4 earnings report for Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Kingstone Companies beat estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $13.50 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, resulting in a 0.13% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Kingstone Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.55 0 0.42 EPS Actual 0.73 0.75 0.17 0.46 Revenue Estimate 47.20M 47.60M 41.70M 43.30M Revenue Actual 47.92M 46.22M 43.52M 35.97M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kingstone Companies management provided guidance for Q4 2025, expecting earnings between $1.03 and $1.08 per share.

