Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Clarus beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was down $5.99 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 12.92% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|66.79M
|53.15M
|56.65M
|68.73M
|Revenue Actual
|69.30M
|55.25M
|60.43M
|71.41M
