Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Clarus beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $5.99 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 12.92% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.02 0.01 0.09 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.03 -0.02 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 66.79M 53.15M 56.65M 68.73M Revenue Actual 69.30M 55.25M 60.43M 71.41M

To track all earnings releases for Clarus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.