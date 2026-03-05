Camp4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Camp4 Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -190.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was down $304 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 4.49% drop share price change the next day.

