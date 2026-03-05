Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Cooper Companies beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $59.30 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|1.07
|0.93
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|1.10
|0.96
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|1.06B
|1.07B
|995.17M
|980.90M
|Revenue Actual
|1.06B
|1.06B
|1.00B
|964.70M
