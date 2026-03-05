Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Cooper Companies beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $59.30 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.07 0.93 0.91 EPS Actual 1.15 1.10 0.96 0.92 Revenue Estimate 1.06B 1.07B 995.17M 980.90M Revenue Actual 1.06B 1.06B 1.00B 964.70M

To track all earnings releases for Cooper Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.