Gap (NYSE:GAP) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Gap missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $87.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 8.24% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Gap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.55
|0.45
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.57
|0.51
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|3.91B
|3.74B
|3.42B
|4.07B
|Revenue Actual
|3.94B
|3.73B
|3.46B
|4.15B
To track all earnings releases for Gap visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.