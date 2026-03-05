The Q4 earnings report for Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Contineum Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -13.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 4.46% increase share price change the next day.

