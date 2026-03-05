The earnings results for Metagenomi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGX) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Metagenomi Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58.

Revenue was down $5.70 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 15.45% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Metagenomi Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.64 -0.51 -0.58 EPS Actual -0.55 -0.54 -0.68 -0.63 Revenue Estimate 8.46M 7.46M 7.96M 9.46M Revenue Actual 8.66M 8.51M 4.13M 9.61M

