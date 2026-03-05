The earnings results for Metagenomi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGX) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Metagenomi Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58.
Revenue was down $5.70 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 15.45% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Metagenomi Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.64
|-0.51
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.55
|-0.54
|-0.68
|-0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|8.46M
|7.46M
|7.96M
|9.46M
|Revenue Actual
|8.66M
|8.51M
|4.13M
|9.61M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Metagenomi Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.