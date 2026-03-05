The Q4 earnings report for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Samsara beat estimated earnings by 157.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $98.01 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 11.08% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Samsara's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.12
|0.11
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|399.18M
|372.26M
|351.44M
|335.37M
|Revenue Actual
|415.98M
|391.48M
|366.90M
|346.29M
To track all earnings releases for Samsara visit their earnings calendar here.
