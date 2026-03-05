The Q4 earnings report for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Samsara beat estimated earnings by 157.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $98.01 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.09, resulting in a 11.08% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Samsara's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.01 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual 0.15 0.12 0.11 0.11 Revenue Estimate 399.18M 372.26M 351.44M 335.37M Revenue Actual 415.98M 391.48M 366.90M 346.29M

