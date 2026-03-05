The Q4 earnings report for Grove Collaborative Hldgs (NYSE:GROV) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Grove Collaborative Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $7.09 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, resulting in a 2.08% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Grove Collaborative Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.1 -0.03 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.1 -0.10 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 44.60M 43.83M 47.01M 48.79M Revenue Actual 43.73M 44.03M 43.55M 49.50M

