The Q4 earnings report for Grove Collaborative Hldgs (NYSE:GROV) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Grove Collaborative Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $7.09 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, resulting in a 2.08% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Grove Collaborative Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.1
|-0.03
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.1
|-0.10
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|44.60M
|43.83M
|47.01M
|48.79M
|Revenue Actual
|43.73M
|44.03M
|43.55M
|49.50M
