Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Caribou Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $1.86 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the last quarter, resulting in a 12.17% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Caribou Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.41
|-0.48
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.35
|-0.43
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|2.14M
|1.98M
|1.44M
|1.84M
|Revenue Actual
|2.20M
|2.67M
|2.35M
|2.08M
