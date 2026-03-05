Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Caribou Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $1.86 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the last quarter, resulting in a 12.17% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Caribou Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.41 -0.48 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.35 -0.43 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 2.14M 1.98M 1.44M 1.84M Revenue Actual 2.20M 2.67M 2.35M 2.08M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Caribou Biosciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.